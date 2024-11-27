  1. Residential Customers
Champions League ticker Embolo unlucky with the post ++ BVB on course for victory in Zagreb

Luca Betschart

27.11.2024

Curtain up for the second installment of the fifth Champions League matchday. Several Swiss mercenaries are fighting for important points with their teams. We provide the best scenes of the evening in the video ticker.

27.11.2024, 20:50

27.11.2024, 22:28

Tonight's matches in the premier class

The video ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 59th minute

    Mbappé misses penalty

    Real have a huge chance to equalize in Liverpool. But Mbappé fails with his penalty against Kelleher.

  • 52nd minute

    Mac Allister puts Liverpool ahead

    Liverpool take the lead against Real Madrid in the evening's crunch game. Alexis Mac Allister scores after a one-two with Bradley to make it 1:0.

  • 48th minute

    Benfica take full advantage of Monaco's defensive lapse

    Benfica equalize shortly after Embolo's mega chance. Pavlidis capitalizes on a gross error in the Monaco defence and makes it 1:1.

  • 47th minute

    Embolo only hits the post

    Breel Embolo has a great chance to increase Monaco's lead shortly after the break. But the Nati striker only hits the post.

  • 41st minute

    Gittens puts BVB into the lead

    Shortly before the break, Jamie Gittens gives Dortmund the lead in Zagreb - and how!

  • 26th minute

    Slapstick own goal at Celtic Park

    Celtic Glasgow fall 1-0 behind at home against Ardon Jashari's Club Brugge. Cameron Carter-Vickers completely loses his bearings in his own penalty area and plays the ball into his own goal.

  • 13th minute

    Embolo sets up Monaco's opening goal

    Monaco take the lead against Benfica. Ben Seghir scores to make it 1:0, Breel Embolo also has his feet in the game with a clever through pass.

  • 5th minute

    Bologna still have to wait for their first CL goal

    The first goal of the evening is scored in Bologna - everyone thinks so. But Dallinga's goal is disallowed for offside. Bologna must therefore continue to wait for their very first goal in the top flight.

  • Marko Vucur: "Liverpool against Real - this could also be the final"

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the Champions League ticker. Wednesday evening sees a Swiss duel between Monaco with Köhn, Zakaria and Embolo and Benfica Lisbon with Amdouni. Gregor Kobel faces Borussia Dortmund in Zagreb, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye meet Lille with Bologna and Jashari plays with Brugge at Celtic. The match between Aston Villa and Juventus Turin also promises plenty of excitement. Here you can follow the games live.

    • Show more

Videos from the department

