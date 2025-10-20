Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel shows a little uncertainty with the ball on his foot, but otherwise makes a strong save. However, he was unable to prevent the 2-1 defeat in the top match against Bayern Munich. Powerless in the goals conceded. BVB will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Champions League at Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi breaks two records at the weekend, but it's not a happy day for him. Gladbach lost 3-1 at Union Berlin and are still waiting for their first win after their 7th game of the season.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin sits on the bench against Union Berlin.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz lose 3:4 against Bayer Leverkusen. Widmer, who played strongly in the national team, is, as so often, only a substitute for Mainz.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is substituted against Cologne in the 85th minute with the score at 1-1. The result remains the same.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder gives Augsburg the lead with a penalty in the 54th minute. He is substituted five minutes before the end.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is on his way back after a long injury break. He played once in the 3rd division and once in a test match in October. He was not in the squad last weekend.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez played in the back three in the 3-0 away win against Wolfsburg.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is in the starting eleven for the first time in almost a year. He picks up an unnecessary yellow card shortly before the break. Otherwise, he did a good job in the 2:2 draw against Freiburg. A major highlight awaits Eintracht on Wednesday with the Champions League match against Liverpool. blue Sport broadcasts live.

HSV Miro Muheim

Muheim provides the assist for the 1:1 against Leipzig. In the end, it remains a side note as HSV lose 1:2.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Has still not recovered from his hip injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt had to leave the national team camp early. The 25-year-old has injured his foot and should not miss any longer. However, the game against Heidenheim (2:2) came too soon.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

He set up the 1:0 against Frankfurt as early as the 2nd minute. A quarter of an hour later, the Nati jewel initiated the goal to make it 1:1 with a quick and unfortunate free kick in midfield. The game ends 2:2.

Fribourg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus has played 90 minutes twice for the U21 national team, but will not be in the squad against Frankfurt. Instead, he strengthened the defense of the 2nd team and celebrated a 2:1 victory against Bahlinger SC.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied has been a regular for Cologne recently and put in a good performance in the 1-1 draw against Augsburg. His artistic save against Claude-Maurice is particularly impressive.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Sunderland celebrate a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton and are in a strong 7th place after 8 rounds. Granit Xhaka keeps things tidy in midfield.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is on the bench for the 2-1 defeat against Brighton. He will hope to return to action on Tuesday. Newcastle will then play against Benfica in the Premier League.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor is missing due to an injury he picked up in training. However, he should be available to Leeds again soon. Without him, the promoted team lost 2-0 at Burnley.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye sits on the bench for the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Ange Postecoglou was sacked as coach immediately after the game - he had only been in charge for 39 days.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is out for even longer.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

The 1-0 win against AS Roma requires a wide-awake Sommer, as it becomes really dangerous two or three times. On one occasion the Swiss striker made a save, on another the Romans narrowly missed the target.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji does a decent job against AS Roma and helps to keep the score level at the end. Inter are back in action in the Champions League on Tuesday - away against Marc Giger's Royale Union St. Gilloise.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler was substituted in the 77th minute against Cagliari with the score at 1-0. Shortly afterwards, Orsolini scores to make the final score 2:0.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Takes his usual place on the substitutes' bench for the draw against Parma.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari will be out for a few more weeks after breaking his fibula. Milan win 2-1 against Fiorentina and lead the table after matchday 7.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame makes his first start for Milan. He was substituted in the 57th minute shortly after conceding a goal to make it 0-1. After his substitution, Milan turned the game around.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

In the 2-1 defeat against Milan, Sohm is substituted in the 87th minute. It was no good, Fiorentina were unable to avoid defeat.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Plays through in central midfield in the 0-0 draw against Verona.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon spends a working day on the bench.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi plays through in the 0-0 draw against Genoa. A solid defensive performance.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

He does not play in the 2-2 draw against Villarreal. Can he play in the Europa League? Betis play away against Genk on Thursday.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow is substituted in the game against Mallorca with the score at 1-1. Coach Matías Almeyda wants to strengthen the offense with Alexis Sanchez. It backfired: Sevilla ended up losing 1:3.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas scores his second goal of the season against Mallorca. After a cross, he is completely unmarked at the second post and has no trouble putting the ball in the net. The opening goal does little for his team in the end.

Valencia Eray Cömert

He is still waiting for his first league minutes of the season. Today, Monday, Valencia play away at Alavés.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic has also failed to make an impact for Valencia so far and will be hoping for a start on Monday evening.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw at Angers. Köhn only scored the equalizer in the 85th minute, when he had no chance to stop a shot from ten metres out.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is still out with adductor problems. Will he be able to play in the Champions League? Monaco host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Rennes drew for the fourth game in a row and let victory slip from their grasp in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw against Auxerre. However, Embolo's goal in the 18th minute was a real success: he headed in the equalizer.

Special goal celebration: Embolo grimaces as he scores. imago

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille send Le Havre home with a 6-2 victory. Garcia remains just a spectator in the scoring party - he sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi also misses out on the goal festival in Marseille.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

He had to make three saves in the 3-3 draw against Brest. Mvogo loses his bearings in the penalty area for the second goal and doesn't look good.