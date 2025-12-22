Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat Gladbach 2-0 in front of their home crowd. Kobel had a quiet evening, but was wide awake in the 40th minute when he defended a dangerous pass into the deep. Keeps his box clean.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi does his job reliably in the Gladbach defense and in one scene saves with his head from BVB goal scorer Guirassy. He limits himself to the simple things when building up play.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin is back in the Gladbach squad after his adductor complaints, but will not play against Dortmund.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

What a game in Wolfsburg! Freiburg win the seven-goal spectacle 4:3 - and Manzambi is directly involved in the visitors' last two goals. In the 71st minute, he initiated the 3:3 equalizer with a long throw-in, seven minutes later Manzambi set up the winning goal. He was substituted shortly afterwards.

Fribourg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international sits on the substitutes' bench for 90 minutes against Wolfsburg and has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season.

HSV Miro Muheim

Hamburger SV drew 1-1 with Frankfurt to earn a point. Muheim played throughout, driving the attacking play as usual and impressing defensively with his strong positioning. Fortunately remains uninjured after a violent collision with Kristensen.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is once again in the starting eleven against HSV, proves his heading prowess on several occasions and is able to clear up some dicey situations.

HSV Silvan Hefti

The player from St.Gallen is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer was among the goalscorers in the Conference League against Samsunspor (2-0 win) on Thursday and was substituted after 77 minutes - probably also because the captain will also be in the starting eleven on Sunday. Against St. Pauli, Urs Fischer's team could not manage more than a goalless draw. Widmer is substituted after 79 minutes.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire match against Hoffenheim and watches from there as his team-mates are held to a 0-0 draw.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is currently out with a thigh injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is in the starting eleven for the away game at FC Augsburg. There were no goals between the teams, and Augsburg's supposed opening goal in the 80th minute was disallowed due to a foul. Schmidt is substituted shortly afterwards.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

After having to sit on the bench in the first two games under interim coach Baum, Zesiger is in the starting eleven against Bremen and helps to keep a clean sheet. In the 94th minute, the 27-year-old is shown a yellow card.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder also starts against Bremen, but fails to score and is substituted after 78 minutes.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied is missing for Cologne with a thigh injury. Without the Swiss player, Cologne lose 1-0 to Union Berlin in the last minute.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Under the direction of Xhaka, Sunderland fought their way to another point against Brighton. The national team captain was once again convincing in the 0-0 draw, impressing with clever passes and defending passionately around his own penalty area.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär plays from the start against Chelsea FC. However, Newcastle were unable to defend a 2-0 lead and ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Schär is cautioned in the 61st minute.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor is still a regular for Leeds, but remains inconspicuous in the 4-1 win against Crystal Palace. He was substituted after 77 minutes.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is not in action until Monday evening. Nottingham face Fulham FC away from home from 9pm.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. Without the striker, Burnley drew 1-1 at Bournemouth thanks to a late equalizer.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan lose the Super Cup semi-final against Bologna on penalties. Sommer can only watch. He sits on the substitutes' bench and has to give way to Josep Martinez.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji is also just a spectator in the Super Cup.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist has broken his finger and misses the game against Atalanta. Genoa were beaten 1-0 after goalkeeper Nicola Leali was shown the red card in the 3rd minute.

Bologna Remo Freuler

After breaking his collarbone, Freuler also misses his team's Super Cup win against Inter.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari started in the Super Cup semi-final against Napoli but was substituted in the 75th minute with the score at 2-0 and replaced by international star Luka Modric. The result remains the same.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

He has to wait 69 minutes before he can get involved in the game against Napoli. But Athekame was unable to prevent the defeat and was yellow-carded in the 85th minute.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

The bottom team in Serie A took their frustration out on Udinese and won 5-1. Sohm was on the substitutes' bench and did not feature.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer once again plays in central midfield. Pisa equalized in the 89th minute at Cagliari and picked up an important point in the relegation battle.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is back in the Pisa squad, but does not make an appearance against Cagliari.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis give Getafe no chance and win 4-0 in front of a frenetic home crowd, with Rodriguez playing at left-back.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla were beaten 2-0 by the Whites - partly because Djibril Sow's team were outnumbered from the 68th minute onwards. Sow played through and picked up a caution in stoppage time.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is currently missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic is in Valencia's starting eleven for the second league game in a row. The 26-year-old was cautioned shortly before being substituted in the 72nd minute. Valencia and Mallorca draw 1-1.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert is missing from the Valencia squad against Mallorca due to injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn is not in the squad for the cup game at Auxerre.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria also captains his team in the Coupe de France and leads them to a 2-1 away win. The 29-year-old was cautioned in the 69th minute.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille showed no signs of slowing down in the Cup and completed their compulsory task against Bourg en Bresse with ease. Garcia is not in the squad for the 6-0 win.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo leads Rennes into the last 16 of the French Cup with a brace. The 28-year-old put his team on the road to victory against Les Sables with goals in the 69th and 80th minutes. They were goals number 5 and 6 in his 14th appearance for his new club.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo is given a break during the cup weekend and is not in the squad. Without their regular goalkeeper, Lorient completed the task at AS Le Gosier with ease and won 7-0.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Double disappointment for Mambimbi. Le Havre were surprisingly knocked out of the cup against second division side Amiens - and the 24-year-old had to watch the whole thing from the substitutes' bench.