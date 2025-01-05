Marquinhos, the PSG captain, receives the Supercup trophy in Doha Keystone

Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo and goalkeeper Philipp Köhn lost the French Super Cup with AS Monaco against double winners Paris Saint-Germain in Doha.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The only goal of the match was scored by Ousmane Dembélé in the 92nd minute. Until then, Köhn had successfully fended off numerous Parisian shots. The Monegasque substitute goalkeeper was powerless to prevent the goal.

Like Köhn, Denis Zakaria (as captain) also played through the game. Breel Embolo came into the game a good quarter of an hour before the end.