Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn are still in a Champions League place with Monaco after the 20th round of Ligue 1 - thanks to Embolo's joker assists and Mika Biereth's flawless hat-trick.

Embolo only came on after the first half in the 4-2 win over Auxerre with the score at 1-2 and played a key role in his new Danish co-striker Mika Biereth scoring three times in eight minutes from the 58th minute onwards. Embolo made it 2:2 and 4:2. Zakaria was also involved, with goalkeeper Philipp Köhn on the substitutes' bench.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé also scored three goals - as he did three days ago in the 4-1 Champions League win at VfB Stuttgart. The dribble artist, who until recently had been inefficient at finishing, scored the first three Paris goals in the leaders' 5-2 win in Brest.