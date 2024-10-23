Breel Embolo finally scores his first goal of the season in the Premier League against Red Star Belgrade, playing his part in Monaco's 5:1 home win. The relief after the final whistle is huge.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his 9th game with Monaco, Breel Embolo finally scores his first goal of the season. He scored against Red Star Belgrade to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Although the 27-year-old was denied a second goal, his relief after the final whistle was palpable.

Embolo is happy for the entire Monegasque attacking department and reveals: "We had a very nice conversation with the coach a few days ago." Show more

The knot has finally burst. Breel Embolo scores his first goal of the season in his ninth appearance in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade and plays a key role in Monegasque's clear 5:1 home win. Embolo, who has been struggling in the national team of late, gave his side a 2-1 lead shortly before the break.

Embolo even celebrated his brace in the 58th minute. But only briefly, as the international striker's second goal was disallowed due to a handball. Instead, Embolo provided the assist for Takumi Minamino's 4:1 goal a quarter of an hour later, before his well-deserved finish in the 77th minute.

"The whole team was strong today. We scored five goals today, which gives us a lot of confidence and we'll try to keep it up," said the goalscorer happily after the final whistle. "As a striker, you always want to score. The most important thing is to create chances. At first I had a bit of trouble finding my way forward. But I'm happy that I was able to help the team."

Embolo is happy for AS Monaco's entire attacking department, from whom coach Adi Hütter apparently also demanded more. "We had a very nice conversation with the coach a few days ago and I'm happy for all the attacking players," revealed Embolo. "We knew that we have a lot of offensive ability. We showed that today."

The highlights of the game

Videos from the department