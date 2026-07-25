On Saturday, while traveling to an away game in Lausanne, fans of the Zurich Grasshoppers repeatedly pulled the emergency brake on a regular train, setting off a fire alarm. The soccer fans were protesting the lack of a special train.

The incident occurred on an Intercity train from Zurich to Bern, as the SBB confirmed in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to the report, the fans pulled the emergency brake a total of four times. The news portal 20 Minuten was the first to report on the incident. Smoking on the train also triggered a fire alarm, causing the air conditioning to shut down.

At the Bern train station, where fans were transferring to the train bound for Lausanne, SBB set up an ambulance as a precaution to provide medical assistance to passengers affected by the heat, if necessary. In addition, officers from the Bern Cantonal Police were on standby there, as the police department’s media office confirmed upon request. The operation proceeded peacefully, apart from a few instances of verbal hostility.

According to 20 Minuten, GC supporters cited the “systematic” reduction of extra trains as the reason for their protest in flyers. This, they said, would lead to increased potential for conflict between soccer fans and other travelers.