The Bernese Young Boys win the duel against FC Zurich 3:0. An early red card against FCZ characterizes the game and is the subject of discussion in the blue Sport studio.

A pre-decisive scene in the 22nd minute, when FCZ defender Lindrit Kamberi was sent off after an emergency brake, caused a lot of discussion after the game.

The big question: Was Kamberi really the last man or not?

Opinions are divided in the blue Sport studio. However, refereeing expert Erlachner supports the decision and considers the red card to be "absolutely correct". Show more

In the 22nd minute in the Wankdorf, YB new signing Samuel Essende is sent on his way - and is roughly straddled to the ground by FCZ defender Lindrit Kamberi just outside the penalty area. Referee Urs Schnyder does not hesitate for long and shows the culprit a straight red card. The VAR does not intervene.

The sending-off clearly put its stamp on the game. Zurich defended from then on, YB looked for the opening goal. In the end, the Bernese win 3:0 with one man more. The big question: Was Kamberi really the last man or could his team-mate Vujevic have intervened?

In an interview with blue Sport, FCZ coach Denis Hediger speaks of a "brutal" course of the game: "From the outside, it looked as if he (Vujevic) could still intervene. You're often very, very defensive with your decisions because you know that you still have the VAR up your sleeve. Here they were very quick with the red card."

Hediger says he hasn't seen the pictures yet, but he assumes that the right decision was made. "I don't know if the VAR would have come if they had only given a yellow card. Maybe it's a 50/50 decision. We have to take it that way."

Zubi: "He's 100 percent on the same level!"

More critical words were spoken in the blue Sport studio. "It's clearly a foul, we don't need to discuss it," says football expert Pascal Zuberbühler (see video above). "But for me, Vujevic can still intervene 100 percent. He's 100 percent at the same level!"

Admir Mehmedi sees things a little differently, but basically agrees with his expert colleague: "It wasn't quite the same height. But I'm also with Zubi. He (Vujevic) could still intervene in the action. At least he could stop Essende so that he can't go for goal on his own. Essende also puts the ball too far in front of him."

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner understands the reasoning of the expert duo, but supports Urs Schnyder's decision: "There has been a lot of discussion recently that referees only rely on the VAR. He took responsibility and I think the red card was absolutely correct. I find it somewhat hypothetical whether the defender can still take the ball away. That's why it's also good that the VAR didn't intervene, because it's not a clear mistake."

