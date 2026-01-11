Mainz coach Urs Fischer is celebrated by the Union fans. imago

Urs Fischer left his mark on 1. FC Union as coach for more than five years. On his first return to Berlin with Mainz 05, the Swiss can't celebrate despite taking the lead.

Union Berlin's former cult coach Urs Fischer missed out on his first Bundesliga win with FSV Mainz 05 on his emotional return to the Alte Försterei despite leading for a long time. The Swiss had to settle for a 2-2 draw with the Bundesliga bottom club and a point in the Bundesliga relegation battle.

Nadiem Amiri (30th minute) and former Union player Benedict Hollerbach (69th) with his first Mainz Bundesliga goal scored for the Rheinhessen in front of 22,012 spectators. However, Wooyeong Jeong (77') and Marin Ljubicic (86') were able to avert defeat for the hosts with their goals in a dramatic final phase.

Union miss out on hat-trick of wins

Union nevertheless lost ground on the top third of the table. They also failed to secure their first Bundesliga hat-trick since the summer of 2023, when the Berlin coach was still Urs Fischer. The 59-year-old was greeted loudly by the Union fans as the "football god".

Opposing fans greeting the former coach - something you don't see every day. imago

A wave to the crowd here, a smile there and, of course, the crowd of photographers in front of him before kick-off: this is how Fischer's return to the Alte Försterei began. From 2018 to 2023, he had led Die Eisernen from the 2nd division to the Champions League.

Before the game, the Swiss player had already reported wittily on the TV microphone about the obligatory pre-match walk, during which he was greeted dozens of times by the people of Berlin-Köpenick.

Fischer football on both sides

And on the pitch? A team that is just learning Fischer football (Mainz) played against a team that never got rid of the DNA of Fischer football after formative years (Union). Grippy, nasty - and above all compact.

In the end, it was a fair draw. Mainz remain bottom of the table, but remain unbeaten in their fifth competitive match under Fischer (1 win in the Europa League, 4 draws).

After squandering a 2-0 lead, the draw in Berlin still felt like a defeat. "When you have something to lose, it's logical that your knees might shake sometimes," Fischer told Sky after the game. But he now wants to get that out of his head. "When you deliver a game like this here, you have to reward yourself in the end."

