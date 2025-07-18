Sweden drama: "When you miss so many penalties" - Gallery Sweden are in mourning. Image: dpa The cheat sheet on the drinking bottle helped, but was of no use in the end. Image: dpa Yellow frustration: The Swedes are in mourning, Esme Morgan is celebrating. Image: dpa Peter Gerhardsson says goodbye as national coach. Image: dpa Sweden drama: "When you miss so many penalties" - Gallery Sweden are in mourning. Image: dpa The cheat sheet on the drinking bottle helped, but was of no use in the end. Image: dpa Yellow frustration: The Swedes are in mourning, Esme Morgan is celebrating. Image: dpa Peter Gerhardsson says goodbye as national coach. Image: dpa

Sweden fail to beat defending champions England in the European Championship quarter-finals. Goalkeeper Jennifer Falk becomes a tragic hero despite saving four penalties.

Four penalties saved - yet Sweden's goalkeeper trotted past the spotlights and cameras in her black Birkenstock slippers, looking deeply sad and glassy-eyed. Occasionally Jennifer Falk stopped, put her hands on her hips and then explained in a brittle voice what could hardly be explained: the elimination after a penalty drama with nine missed attempts in a memorable European Championship quarter-final against England. Falk tried bravely, almost whispering: "Emptiness, a thousand feelings at the same time, it's hard to describe."

The 32-year-old had saved four of England's penalties, but her own attempt was thundered into the night sky in Zurich. Had she scored, Sweden would have gone through to the semi-finals of the European Football Championship against Italy in Geneva on Tuesday. Instead, the lottery continued until 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg also clearly missed the target. Defending champions England celebrated a 3:2 win on penalties. The score was 2:2 after 120 minutes.

"It's a difficult situation to take a penalty kick"

A Swedish reporter asked how it felt to have saved four penalties but lost the game: "It's a difficult situation to take a penalty kick," replied Falk monotonously. "I missed my own penalty kick. To be honest, I don't know what to say, it just feels very difficult at the moment."

The goalkeeper from Gothenburg club BK Häcken was asked what she was thinking when she put the ball on the penalty spot: "I just thought I'd take a deep breath and shoot it to the left - which I didn't do," Falk pressed out. She sighed deeply again and again. Her 35th international match is likely to stay with her for a long time.

It was easy to explain why she took part in the fifth attempt, which is often the decisive one. "Peter asked me and I said yes," reported Falk. Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden's coach, for whom it was his last game as national coach after eight years, was also looking for words for the bitter end: "That's football, you can't predict anything."

The 65-year-old explained how he decided on the penalty takers: "We had a meeting and the players asked us to make a list: from one to eleven. But of course these are incredibly difficult decisions." Because regular markswomen such as top striker Stina Blackstenius (with sore muscles) had to withdraw in extra time, Falk slipped to the fifth position.

England goalkeeper answers cell phone during press conference

Instead of Falk, England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was able to celebrate as "player of the match", saving "only" two penalty kicks. Two more balls flew over the goal and one attempt landed on the post. "Of course I would have been happy if we hadn't had a penalty shoot-out and so much stress," she said. "I played 120 minutes - I can't even remember what was going on in the first half."

The 24-year-old Chelsea player drew laughter at the press conference when she suddenly pulled a vibrating cell phone from the pocket of her training jacket. "Ah, Facetime," she said to the reporters. And to the caller: "I'm in a press conference, I have to hang up, I'll call you back." Again to the reporters: "Sorry. I don't normally answer, it was my friends and family watching the game at home."

England coach Sarina Wiegman was deeply affected by the penalty thriller. "Very emotional, very exhilarated," she said: "I can't remember a game quite like it," said the 55-year-old. Her team can now advance to the final on Tuesday in Geneva with a win against Italy - somewhat unexpectedly, as Wiegman admitted: "When you miss so many penalties, you always think that's it... I have to slow down first."

Sweden coach Gerhardsson gave a remarkable answer to the question of how he would say goodbye after eight years: "I'll go back to the hotel, watch the game again and then see how we organize the journey home."

