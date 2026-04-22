Serge Gnabry misses his second major tournament in a row with Germany Keystone

Germany will have to make do without Serge Gnabry at this summer's World Cup. The Bayern Munich attacker has been ruled out of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico due to an adductor injury.

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"Like the rest of the country, I'll be supporting the boys from home," Gnabry confirmed on Instagram. The 30-year-old has been a mainstay at German champions Bayern Munich this season. In 37 competitive matches, he contributed ten goals and eleven assists.

Gnabry suffered the injury in the final training session before Sunday's 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart. He suffered a serious tear to the adductor muscles in his right thigh during a goal-kicking exercise.

This means the winger will miss his second major tournament due to injury, having already had to declare a forfeit for the 2024 European Championship at home due to a torn muscle bundle.