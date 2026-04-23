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Barça in injury trouble End of season, but no World Cup out for Lamine Yamal

SDA

23.4.2026 - 14:13

Barcelona's star player Lamine Yamal is out with a thigh injury in his left leg. However, he should be fit in time for the World Cup in the summer. Real Madrid are also missing players.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 14:13

23.04.2026, 16:26

FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that the Spaniard will not be able to play in the league this season. According to his club, the 18-year-old should be available again for the World Cup in June and July.

Yamal suffered the injury on Wednesday evening. In the home game against Celta Vigo, he converted a penalty in the 40th minute after being fouled himself. He then lay on the ground in the penalty area and had to be substituted.

Real Madrid also reported two injuries. Playmaker Arda Güler and defender Eder Militão are out with thigh problems. The club did not provide any information on the duration of their absences. According to the sports newspaper "Marca", both the Turk and the Brazilian will not play for Real Madrid again this season.

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