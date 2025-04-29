  1. Residential Customers
Spain End of season for Rüdiger after left knee surgery

29.4.2025 - 13:04

Antonio Rüdiger will probably have to sit out until the end of the season due to injury
Antonio Rüdiger will probably have to sit out until the end of the season due to injury
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger, who has been playing with an injury for several months, will undergo surgery on his left knee and is likely to be out until the end of the season.

29.04.2025, 13:04

The 32-year-old underwent treatment for a partial tear of the outer meniscus in his left leg, the club announced in a press release. Real did not provide any information about the duration of the absence.

According to Spanish media reports, the German international, who is facing a heavy ban after vehemently attacking the referee in last Saturday's Cup final loss to FC Barcelona, will not play again this season.

