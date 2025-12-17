One of the cornerstones of St. Gallen's high-flying first half of the season: Behar Neziri Keystone

FC St. Gallen will have to do without the up-and-coming Behar Neziri for the rest of the season. The German defensive player is out with a serious knee injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Neziri tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee in the closing stages of the 3-1 home win against Sion on Tuesday. The 22-year-old, who is regarded as one of the great discoveries of this season for the second-placed team from eastern Switzerland and still has a contract valid until the summer of 2028, is therefore likely to be out for at least six months.