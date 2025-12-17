  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serious knee injury End of the season for St. Gallen's Behar Neziri

SDA

17.12.2025 - 16:14

One of the cornerstones of St. Gallen's high-flying first half of the season: Behar Neziri
One of the cornerstones of St. Gallen's high-flying first half of the season: Behar Neziri
Keystone

FC St. Gallen will have to do without the up-and-coming Behar Neziri for the rest of the season. The German defensive player is out with a serious knee injury.

Keystone-SDA

17.12.2025, 16:14

17.12.2025, 17:24

Neziri tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee in the closing stages of the 3-1 home win against Sion on Tuesday. The 22-year-old, who is regarded as one of the great discoveries of this season for the second-placed team from eastern Switzerland and still has a contract valid until the summer of 2028, is therefore likely to be out for at least six months.

More from the department

521 million francs. Never before has there been as much prize money as at the 2026 World Cup

521 million francsNever before has there been as much prize money as at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA World Player of the Year 2025. Dembélé triumphs - Yakin prefers Yamal, Xhaka puts defender in 2nd place

FIFA World Player of the Year 2025Dembélé triumphs - Yakin prefers Yamal, Xhaka puts defender in 2nd place

Sion in VAR trouble?. What referee expert Grossen says about the hot penalty scene in St.Gallen

Sion in VAR trouble?What referee expert Grossen says about the hot penalty scene in St.Gallen