The Stade de Tourbillon is to make way for a new construction project.

A new football stadium is to be built in Sion VS. The city, the canton of Valais and FC Sion have decided against renovating the Tourbillon stadium. This means that nothing stands in the way of Christian Constantin's new construction project.

The Tourbillon stadium will not be renovated. A decision to this effect was taken by the city of Sion, the state of Valais and the Super League club. This means that nothing stands in the way of a new stadium financed by Christian Constantin to the tune of CHF 450 million.

In January 2024, the city of Sion, the cantonal Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, the Valais Football Association and FC Sion signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of ensuring the continuation of professional football and youth football in Valais.

After 18 months of work, the four partners have reached several fundamental decisions, which were announced at a press conference on Friday. The outcome was: The option of renovating the Stade de Tourbillon will not be pursued any further.

The infrastructure will remain in operation until a new stadium is built. According to Christian Constantin, this will then be financed by private individuals without any public financial involvement. And the signatories reaffirm their intention to develop a football academy in Sion to train the next generation of elite men's and women's players.

