A resounding victory for promotion: Harry Kane opens the scoring against Ireland with his converted penalty at the start of the second half IMAGO/Sportsphoto

England and Norway are promoted to League A of the Nations League. The Three Lions roll over Ireland, Norway secure promotion thanks to a slip-up by Austria.

SDA

England struggled for a long time at Wembley. Only a penalty after 53 minutes, the resulting sending off of Liam Scales and the opening goal by captain Harry Kane swung the pendulum in the home team's favor. The English side added two more within five minutes and ultimately celebrated an unchallenged 5:0 victory. The three points were necessary for promotion due to the 2-0 win by the Greeks in Finland.

Austria missed out on a direct return to League A. Coach Ralf Rangnick's team, who were superior for a long time, were held to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in Vienna and were overtaken by Norway, who had no trouble with Kazakhstan and won 5-0. Erling Haaland contributed three goals. It was goals 36, 37 and 38 for the 24-year-old in only his 39th international match.

Erling Braut Haaland scores ... and scores ... and scores. KEYSTONE

SDA