England have arrived at the tournament after a false start - now Sweden await in the quarter-finals Keystone

Three years ago, England gave Sweden no chance on their way to the title at their home European Championships. Now, however, the signs have changed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a brutal verdict on that Tuesday evening in Sheffield: the "Lionesses" played themselves into a frenzy in front of their home crowd and won the semi-final against Sweden 4:0. Five days later, England also beat Germany and made history by winning the European Championship title for the first time. That was in July 2022.

Looking at the line-up for that semi-final, it is clear to see that Many of the key players at that time are also at the tournament in Switzerland. Sarina Wiegman and Peter Gerhardsson are also the same coaches on the sidelines as back then. This time, however, a clear victory for England would come as a surprise.

Not because England's quality has diminished significantly, but because the Swedes are extremely confident at the moment. The impressive 4:1 win over co-favorites Germany ended the group stage, which the "Damlandslaget" completed with maximum points and only one goal conceded. The Swedes are unbeaten in 15 matches. Their last defeat was a 2-1 loss to France - the same result that England lost to the French in their European Championship opener.

England coach Wiegman is therefore expecting a difficult game. "The Swedes are strong, they have great speed over 90 minutes, but they don't make football too complicated." Meanwhile, she has brought her team closer together after the unsuccessful start and the strong reaction against the Netherlands (4-0) and Wales (6-1). The clash at Zurich's Letzigrund can therefore be expected to be a duel of equals.

Incidentally, Sweden also has fond memories of England: in 1984, at the very first European Women's Championship, the Swedes won the final against England 4-3 on penalties in a first-leg and second-leg tie. The decisive goal in their only title win to date was scored by a certain Pia Sundhage, who is now the national coach of Switzerland.