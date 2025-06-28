Shaping England's attacking play: Liverpool FC goalscorer Harvey Elliot. Picture: Petr David Josek/AP/dpa

After a rousing performance and a fightback in the final, the German U21s were not rewarded with the European Championship title. Defending champions England prevailed after extra time.

DPA dpa

The German U21 team led by top scorer Nick Woltemade was not crowned European champions despite a rousing comeback. In a thrilling final, Germany were beaten by defending champions England 2:3 (2:2, 1:2) after extra time.

Mainz's Nelson Weiper (45.+1 minute) and Paul Nebel (61st) had given the German team, which had fought back furiously after a sobering deficit, renewed hope of a fourth DFB title. Harvey Elliott (5') and Omari Hutchinson (24') had previously scored early goals for the Young Lions - and then Joker Jonathan Rowe (92') struck late on in the thrilling extra time. The brave German team tried everything and were unlucky with a crossbar goal - but they were unable to equalize again.

Exactly two years to the day after the 2-0 defeat at Euro 2023 - curiously also against England - Germany's run of 20 games without defeat came to an end. After the titles of the generations around Manuel Neuer (2009), Serge Gnabry (2017) and Florian Wirtz (2021), the Woltemade generation had to settle for second place. The title of top scorer after scoring six goals in the tournament is no consolation for the Stuttgart player, who was touted as a future Bayern star.

Telegram

England U21 - Germany U21 3:2 (2:2, 2:1) n.V.

Bratislava. - 19'153 spectators. - SR van der Eijk (NED). - Goals: 5. Elliott 1:0. 25. Hutchinson 2:0. 45. Weiper 2:1. 61. Nebel 2:2. 92. Rowe 3:2.