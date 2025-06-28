  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spectacular final England defeats Germany after extra time to become European U21 champions

dpa

28.6.2025 - 23:43

Shaping England's attacking play: Liverpool FC goalscorer Harvey Elliot.
Shaping England's attacking play: Liverpool FC goalscorer Harvey Elliot.
Picture: Petr David Josek/AP/dpa

After a rousing performance and a fightback in the final, the German U21s were not rewarded with the European Championship title. Defending champions England prevailed after extra time.

DPA

28.06.2025, 23:43

28.06.2025, 23:46

The German U21 team led by top scorer Nick Woltemade was not crowned European champions despite a rousing comeback. In a thrilling final, Germany were beaten by defending champions England 2:3 (2:2, 1:2) after extra time.

Mainz's Nelson Weiper (45.+1 minute) and Paul Nebel (61st) had given the German team, which had fought back furiously after a sobering deficit, renewed hope of a fourth DFB title. Harvey Elliott (5') and Omari Hutchinson (24') had previously scored early goals for the Young Lions - and then Joker Jonathan Rowe (92') struck late on in the thrilling extra time. The brave German team tried everything and were unlucky with a crossbar goal - but they were unable to equalize again.

Exactly two years to the day after the 2-0 defeat at Euro 2023 - curiously also against England - Germany's run of 20 games without defeat came to an end. After the titles of the generations around Manuel Neuer (2009), Serge Gnabry (2017) and Florian Wirtz (2021), the Woltemade generation had to settle for second place. The title of top scorer after scoring six goals in the tournament is no consolation for the Stuttgart player, who was touted as a future Bayern star.

Telegram

England U21 - Germany U21 3:2 (2:2, 2:1) n.V.

Bratislava. - 19'153 spectators. - SR van der Eijk (NED). - Goals: 5. Elliott 1:0. 25. Hutchinson 2:0. 45. Weiper 2:1. 61. Nebel 2:2. 92. Rowe 3:2.

More from this section

U21 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP. England U21 European champions again

U21 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPEngland U21 European champions again

Victory after extra time. Palmeiras beat Botafogo to become first Club World Cup quarter-finalists

Victory after extra timePalmeiras beat Botafogo to become first Club World Cup quarter-finalists

Transfer ticker. Prominent new team-mate for Swiss trio: Pogba signs for Monaco

Transfer tickerProminent new team-mate for Swiss trio: Pogba signs for Monaco