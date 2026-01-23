First, Thomas Tuchel is booed, then celebrated. After winning the third-place match, England finishes the World Cup with its most successful showing since 1966.

It took less than two hours for Thomas Tuchel to go from villain to hero. However, those 100 minutes of soccer were spectacular—even historic—and gave England’s national team coach a new outlook and, above all, the public’s goodwill.

England, which played with unbridled energy in the first half, defeated France—which had entered the tournament as the World Cup favorite—6–4 in the third-place match. It is the best World Cup performance by an English team since winning the title in 1966.

Boos Before Kickoff

“This is the first medal in 60 years, the first medal won abroad. I hope the players realize that,” Tuchel said. Before kickoff, boos had echoed through the stadium when the 52-year-old’s photo was displayed on the scoreboard at the end of the team lineup. The loss in the semifinal against Argentina seemed unforgivable; according to experts and fans, the team cowardly defended a lead only to let it slip away starting in the 85th minute.

By halftime, the score was already 4–0. And in the end, the *Daily Star* wrote that the whole world had been captivated by the game. Tuchel decided to “weigh anchor,” and England ran roughshod over a lackluster France. The “Guardian” declared that the game “was one of the highlights of the tournament” and that it had been “truly fantastic.”

But just as Tuchel had been reluctant to engage with the negative comments after the Argentina game, he was now equally reluctant to accept the praise. “We can hardly allow ourselves to be satisfied with this because we’re so ambitious. We wanted to reach the final, so it hurts,” Tuchel said. “There’s a lot to be proud of, but still, many of us won’t be happy.”

Henderson's Rede

The third-place honor once again made it clear just how right Tuchel was with his selection. At best, he had drawn some skepticism when he left big names like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer off the World Cup roster.

Instead, 36-year-old Jordan Henderson, who plays for the mid-table club Brentford, made the squad. On that sweltering summer evening in Miami, it was Henderson who called goalkeeper Jason Steele—who had traveled to the U.S. solely for training purposes—up to the podium and placed his medal around his neck. It was no coincidence that Jude Bellingham ran straight to Henderson after scoring the final goal and kissed him on the forehead.

Marta Lavandier/AP/dpa

Even before kickoff, the experienced former Liverpool player played a key role. “Jordan Henderson gave a great speech at the hotel to get us in the right frame of mind,” Tuchel reported. “There’s still a gap between us and the top three in the world, and we want to close it. We started doing that today.”

The next tournament is the 2028 European Championship in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Until then, Tuchel should have some breathing room, provided the results are good. “The best thing you can do is respond on the field and get the next win,” he said. “Everything else is just talk, and that doesn’t earn you any points. I’m happy with the response and how we played.”