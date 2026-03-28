Thomas Tuchel's England's World Cup test is not particularly entertaining. Instead, the 1-1 draw against Uruguay is peppered with moments that are the subject of heated debate.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you England concede a penalty deep into stoppage time in their friendly against Uruguay to draw 1-1.

Coach Thomas Tuchel is annoyed with the referee after the final whistle and also criticizes Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo for a bad tackle on Phil Foden.

Two scenes involving Manuel Ugarte also cause a stir. The Uruguayan was cautioned twice within eleven minutes, but was not shown a red card. It was later reported that the first caution had been withdrawn by the fourth official. Show more

The angry Thomas Tuchel preferred not to speak to the German referee Sven Jablonski after his England national team's first World Cup test of the year.

"I didn't talk to him, I didn't want to. It wasn't a good performance at all throughout the game," said Tuchel after the 1:1 (0:0) draw between his revamped Three Lions and Uruguay at Wembley Stadium in London.

Three upsets

"I can't understand why a tackle like that isn't even reviewed. The penalty at the end was very, very flattering. Then there were discussions that a player got two yellow cards in the game and wasn't even sent off," Tuchel, who spared Bayern Munich's Harry Kane among others, continued in the direction of Jablonski. "Okay, a bad day."

What were the three upsets? Firstly, much to Tuchel's annoyance, an open-soled tackle by Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo on Phil Foden at the start of the second half went unpunished. Foden had to be substituted for Cole Palmer (56) a few minutes later.

"It's a friendly game - a friendly game! And you go into a duel like that? What's the point? What exactly are you trying to prove?" Tuchel sharply criticized Araujo's tackle at the post-match press conference.

🚨🆕️ Phil Foden est sorti sur blessure après ce tacle de Ronald Araujo… pic.twitter.com/2uFCz3jq0j — Blue Moon (@FRBlueMoon) March 27, 2026

Two yellows - or not?

"You don't often see tackles like that not result in a red card," said England central defender Harry Maguire in amazement. "We're only a few months away from the World Cup and we have referees who allow tackles like that. That's disappointing."

Then there was the matter of Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte. According to TV pictures in England, the midfielder was cautioned with a yellow card after a foul on Palmer in the 70th minute. Eleven minutes later there was another yellow card - for Manchester United's Ugarte. It was later announced that the first caution had been withdrawn by the fourth official.

White in focus

Ben White, who had given England the lead in the 81st minute, took center stage even more shortly before the final whistle. He was at fault for a foul on Federico Viñas in stoppage time, which Federico Valverde (90.+4) converted after the video referee had been called. Again, much to Tuchel's displeasure.

"Maybe Ben is a bit greedy at that moment, but to overturn a decision when the referee has clearly signaled with both hands that he has seen it and it wasn't enough for him," said Tuchel in astonishment.

The former Bayern coach was "surprised that the VAR is even in use, because I thought it wouldn't work because the foul on Phil Foden wasn't even reviewed, nor was the foul on Noni (Madueke). And then suddenly this one was reviewed." On Tuesday, the England team will play a test match against Japan.

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