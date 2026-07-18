A satisfying end to the World Cup for England: The “Three Lions” defeated France 6–4 in a spectacular third-place match in Miami, securing their best finish in 60 years.

England was already leading 4-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Declan Rice (3'), Ezri Konsa (18'), and Bukayo Saka (37'/45'). France closed the gap to 3–4 in the second half, thanks in part to two goals by Kylian Mbappé. However, England held on to secure the victory.