Norway's World Cup fairy tale came to an end in the quarterfinals. England prevailed 2-1 in extra time in a hard-fought, sweltering battle in Miami and advanced to the semifinals.

The match-winner for coach Thomas Tuchel's "Three Lions" was Jude Bellingham, who saved his team from elimination with two goals after they had fallen behind.

The match at Hard Rock Stadium, played in sweltering 31-degree heat, got off to a slow start. Norway defended with the compactness that had characterized their tournament run so far, frustrating England’s offense for a long time. In the 36th minute, Coach Staale Solbakken’s tactics paid off perfectly: Patrick Berg stole the ball from Harry Kane in midfield. The ball made its way to Andreas Schjelderup via captain Martin Ödegaard. The Benfica Lisbon forward curled the ball off the inside post and into the net, giving the underdog a 1-0 lead.

England’s response didn’t come until deep into stoppage time of the first half. Then Jude Bellingham showed his true class, coolly finishing off a cross from Anthony Gordon into the far corner to tie the game at 1–1 (45+2). It was a goal that sparked some debate, as the ball had previously touched the cable of a TV camera following a goal kick—but the VAR did not intervene.

After the break, Norway showed courage. In the 55th minute, the Scandinavians celebrated again when Torbjörn Heggem tapped in a rebound off a corner kick. However, after consulting the video review, referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal due to an offensive foul by Erling Haaland. Since no further goals were scored in regulation time, the match went into extra time.

There, England struck immediately—and capitalized on a costly mistake. Of all people, Norway’s previously flawless goalkeeper Örjan Nyland let a long-range shot by Morgan Rogers bounce forward. Bellingham was the quickest to react and effortlessly tapped in to make it 2–1 (93'). The surprise team from Scandinavia could find no answer to this crushing blow in the remaining minutes, partly because their energy was waning in the extreme humidity.

This marks England's third World Cup semifinal appearance, following those in 1966 and 2018, where either Argentina or Switzerland will be waiting in Atlanta.

Telegram:

Norway – England 1–2 (1–1, 1–1) OT

Miami. – 64,478 spectators. – Referee: Turpin (FRA). – Goals: 36. Schjelderup (Ødegaard) 1–0. 45. Bellingham (Gordon) 1–1. 93. Bellingham 1–2.

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson (60. Aursnes), Ajer, Heggem (90. Østigård), Møller Wolfe (90. Pedersen); Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Sørloth (68. Bobb), Haaland (105. Strand Larsen), Schjelderup (68. Nusa).

England: Pickford; Konsa (89. Rogers), Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly (86. Spence); Rice (46. Eze), Anderson; Madueke (46. Saka), Bellingham (111. Burn), Gordon (71. James); Kane.

Remarks: Yellow cards: 117. Ajer.