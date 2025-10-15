After the match against Wales, England coach Thomas Tuchel criticizes his own fans and receives a retort in Latvia. The German takes it with humor.

Luca Betschart

Immediately after the 3:0 victory in the test match against Wales less than a week ago, England coach Thomas Tuchel criticized his own fans. "There was silence in the stadium - we didn't get any energy back from the fans. And I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the stands," Tuchel sharply criticized, adding: "When you only hear the Wales fans for half an hour, it's a bit sad."

Tuchel takes it with humor

The message obviously got through to the Three Lions' supporters. However, the reaction is not necessarily what Tuchel might have imagined. Because during the qualifying match in Latvia, the fans addressed the national team coach directly with their chants.

"We'll sing what we want, Thomas Tuchel, we'll sing what we want," could be heard from the 2,500 or so fans who had made the journey. Or: "Are we loud enough for you?"

When Tuchel was asked about the chants at the press conference, he replied with a grin: "I got a little bit of it. I was in almost every song in the first half. I take it with humor." Tuchel has every reason to do so in Riga. After all, England also won their sixth qualifying match against Latvia, with a goal difference of 18:0 and becoming the first European nation to secure a World Cup ticket.

