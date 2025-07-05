  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Group D England, France and the Netherlands in their first European Championship match

SDA

5.7.2025 - 05:00

Coach Sarina Wiegman wants to successfully defend the title with England
Coach Sarina Wiegman wants to successfully defend the title with England
Keystone

On Saturday, the last four teams will start the Women's European Championship. With England, the Netherlands and France, three title contenders will be playing in Group D for a place in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 05:00

The clash between England and France on Saturday evening is the high-profile finale to the first round of the group stage. The pressure on the two teams is high because one misstep could have unpleasant consequences. In addition, there are rumblings surrounding the English and French teams.

For the defending champions, three deserving players announced their retirement before the tournament and more or less directly blamed national coach Sarina Wiegman. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, who has been dropped as number one, defender Millie Bright, who is taking a break due to mental problems, and striker Fran Kirby, who has not been called up, have played 218 international matches between them.

For France, who are finally looking to win their first title, a trio of players were not called up for the European Championships by national coach Laurent Bonadei, contrary to all expectations. Wendie Renard (168 caps), Eugénie Le Sommer (200 caps and 94 goals) and Kenza Dali (76 caps) have been a recurring theme around "Les Bleues" ever since.

Things are starting a little more quietly for the Netherlands. The 2017 European champions (under current England coach Wiegman) begin their tournament on Saturday at 18:00 against outsiders Wales.

More from the department

Club World Cup. Bayern and Dortmund face major challenges

Club World CupBayern and Dortmund face major challenges

Club World Cup. Fluminense beat Al-Hilal to become first semi-finalists

Club World CupFluminense beat Al-Hilal to become first semi-finalists

Injury drama in St.Gallen. Germany star Giulia Gwinn leaves the pitch with tears in her eyes

Injury drama in St.GallenGermany star Giulia Gwinn leaves the pitch with tears in her eyes