Argentina beats England 2-1 thanks to two late goals, and once again, the refrain is: "It's not coming home!" Immediately after the match, coach Thomas Tuchel faces a barrage of criticism on the BBC.

Here's what it's all about England lost the World Cup semifinal to Argentina 1-2 after leading 1-0 and was eliminated.

The English team played confidently for long stretches, but completely fell apart in the final minutes.

After the game, criticism is directed primarily at Thomas Tuchel and his substitution strategy.

On the BBC, several England legends agree: The German's decisions have backfired. Summary created with

It's not coming home! And yet things had looked so good for the English in Atlanta for so long, with their first trip to the final since 1966. But in the end, it wasn't enough. Partly because Tuchel made the wrong substitutions—according to England legend Wayne Rooney, among others.

“That’s panic, pure panic! You can’t take the lead with a goal and then just give up,” the player with 120 caps for England raged on the BBC shortly after the final whistle. “They gave up possession and with it any chance of a second goal. The pressure is on Argentina. But if you just let them play with their quality, they’ll score sooner or later.”

Game Report England im Tal der Tränen Edeljoker Lautaro Martinez köpft Argentinien in den WM-Final

The group of English legends—including Rooney, Shearer, Richards, and Hart—are in agreement. Tuchel’s substitutions were mistakes. The Three Lions’ German coach took off goal-scorer Gordon as early as the 72nd minute, and ten minutes later, team leader Declan Rice also had to leave the field. As a result, England’s game fell apart.

Wayne Rooney (center) and Joe Hart (left) criticize Thomas Tuchel's substitution strategy. www.imago-images.de

Possession shifted almost entirely to the Argentines, who created numerous chances in the closing minutes. Mac Allister hit the post twice, and England goalkeeper Pickford was forced to make several saves. In the 85th and 92nd minutes, the Albiceleste finally turn the game around with goals from Enzo Fernandes and Lautaro Martinez.

"He has shown that he doesn't believe in the team"

“When you’re out on the field, leading 1-0, and then you see the substitutions the coach is making, you start to lose faith,” Rooney says, putting himself in the players’ shoes. “Then you ask yourself, ‘Oh no, how are we supposed to pull this off now?’”

Former national team goalie Joe Hart isn’t holding back either. “Southgate (Tuchel’s predecessor, Ed.) always had to take criticism whenever England couldn’t hold on to the lead in big games, in big moments. Nothing has changed in those moments. Thomas Tuchel has received a lot of praise. But with his substitutions today, he showed that he didn’t believe in this team. That he didn’t believe they could land any more blows against Argentina.”

Co-commentator Shearer adds: “He wanted to protect the lead with six defenders on the field. But there’s a difference between protecting the lead against Norway and Mexico and doing so against Argentina. Tuchel played his hand too early. And that backfired.”