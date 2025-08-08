First he scores, then he misses: Harry Kane. Picture: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Harry Kane scores in FC Bayern's convincing win against Tottenham. But he also misses a penalty. This causes astonishment on the island.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern put Tottenham in their place in a test match and beat the Europa League winners 4:0.

Harry Kane was among the scorers, but shortly after his goal he missed a penalty. England's press were surprised by this.

"I'm glad it was in a preparation game," said Kane himself about his miss. Show more

Harry Kane shrugged off this unusual miss in FC Bayern's friendly win with a smile. England's press, on the other hand, were surprised at the national team captain. "Harry Kane scores against Tottenham and then shoots a penalty miles over the goal," wrote the Sun, mocking a shot "into row Z" of the stands.

Kane had initially taken the lead in Munich's 4-0 win over his former club Tottenham Hotspur, before firing a penalty over the goal shortly afterwards. There was talk on the island of a "shot to the moon".

Harry Kane sends his penalty to Mars against Tottenhampic.twitter.com/fTp3frMCqI — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) August 7, 2025

Kane: "Better in the preparation game"

"I'm glad it was in a pre-season game. I slipped, things like that happen and you can't control them," said the Bayern striker. "I had the same routine as always and then I slipped."

The 72,000 spectators witnessed a rarity. Because before his impressive run of 30 converted penalties in competitive matches, England's national team captain had last missed a penalty in the quarter-final against France at the 2022 World Cup. "He chases the ball into the stands," read the Telegraph after Thursday evening's miss.

Kane didn't dwell on it. "Preparation is more about getting your fitness back, but as a striker you want that feeling when the ball hits the net," said the attacker. "It was nice to score, but it could have been more."

𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮. 𝙄𝙘𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝. 🎯 🥶



Olise 🤝 Kane pic.twitter.com/NgzYMBr4an — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) August 7, 2025

After Kane took the lead, Kingsley Coman (61) increased the score to 2-0. After a nine-man substitution, Lennart Karl (17) in the 75th minute and Jonah Kusi-Asare (18) in the 80th minute celebrated further fine Bayern goals.

Before the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against VfB Stuttgart next week, FC Bayern will test their form for a third time. After the victories against Olympique Lyon (2:1) and Tottenham, the game against GC at Letzigrund is coming up on Tuesday. blue Sport will be showing the game live from 5.45 pm.

