Jessica Carter has been the victim of racist hostility several times since the start of the European Championships. Keystone

Jessica Carter is in the semi-finals of the European Championship with England, but she has had a difficult few weeks. The 27-year-old reports racist hostility on Instagram - and announces her withdrawal.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you England defender Jessica Carter has been the target of racist insults online since the start of the European Championships - despite her sporting success.

The 27-year-old is drawing the consequences and leaving the control of her channels to others in order to protect herself.

The English FA shows public solidarity and sends a signal against racism. Show more

Jessica Carter, defender for the English national team and fiancée of Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, has been subjected to massive racist hostility since the start of the Women's European Championship. Now the 27-year-old has taken a public stand - and is drawing the consequences.

Despite her sporting success - England will face Italy in the semi-finals of the European Championship (Tuesday, 9pm) - Carter has become a target on social networks. She wrote on Instagram: "I've experienced a lot of racism since the start of the tournament. Criticism of sporting performance is legitimate - but attacks on appearance or origin are not okay."

Ann-Katrin Berger and Jessica Carter - then still in a Chelsea FC kit in 2021 - are engaged and now play together at Gotham FC in the USA. imago

Carter is not the first player in the English association to have such experiences. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were racially insulted online after their misses in the penalty shoot-out against Italy in the 2021 European Championship final.

Withdrawal from social networks

In response to the ongoing attacks, Carter announced in the emotional post that he would be withdrawing from social media. "From now on, others will manage my account. This is necessary to protect myself and concentrate fully on the tournament," writes the defender.

At the same time, she thanks the real fans for their support - and hopes that her statement will have an effect: "Maybe it will make some people think before they write something. I'm proud to be part of this team that has made history. And I hope to inspire positive change."

The English Football Association reacted immediately to Carter's message and pointed out that the players kneel before every European Championship match - a clear sign against racism. Many of her teammates add a heart to the Instagram post.