Victory against Finland England react to the Greece defeat ++ Liechtenstein with a clean sheet

SDA

13.10.2024 - 20:12

Jack Grealish celebrates his opening goal.
Keystone

England made amends for Thursday's home defeat against Greece in the Nations League. Three days after the 2-1 defeat in London, the European Championship finalists beat Finland 3-1 in Helsinki.

13.10.2024, 20:25

  • England beat Finland 3:1 in League B of the Nations League.
  • Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Decland Rice scored for the European Championship finalists.
  • Liechtenstein are still waiting for a win in League D with a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar.
Jack Grealish took the lead in the 18th minute after an exemplary assist from Lille legionnaire Angel Gomes. In the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold (74') and Declan Rice (84') increased the lead to 3-0 before the Finns scored a consolation goal.

With the third win in the fourth game, the team of interim coach Lee Carsley consolidated 2nd place in Group 2 of League B.

In League D, Liechtenstein are still without a win after three games in their group with Gibraltar and San Marino. Coach Konrad Fünfstück's team had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home against Gibraltar and are still looking for their first competitive win in four years. Captain Nicolas Hasler missed a foul penalty in the 95th minute.

