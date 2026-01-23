Former England national team player Kevin Keegan has died of cancer at the age of 75, his family announced on Monday.

In the late 1970s, he was one of the best forwards in the world: Kevin Keegan

Keegan, one of the best forwards of his generation, won the European Cup with Liverpool in 1977 and three English league titles. He also triumphed in the Bundesliga with Hamburger SV and reached the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup.

He was awarded the Ballon d'Or twice, in 1978 and 1979. Between 1972 and 1982, he played in 63 international matches for England, scoring 21 goals.

After retiring as a player, Keegan became a coach and managed Newcastle United, among other teams, before briefly coaching the English national team (1999–2000).