Emotions are running high for Jude Bellingham following the semifinal loss. The English national team player lands a punch on Argentine player Valentín Barco. What triggered it?

A Scuffle After the Final Whistle England Star Bellingham Hits Argentine Player on the Back of the Head

England national team player Jude Bellingham briefly lost his cool after England’s World Cup exit in the semifinals and let his frustration get the better of him. Videos show the Three Lions’ attacking midfielder delivering a light blow to the back of the head of Argentine substitute Valentín Barco after the final whistle. At that moment, the Argentine was celebrating his team’s advancement to the final with his teammates.

Barco turned around and retaliated with a shove. Teammates eventually had to calm the situation down and pull the angry players apart. Bellingham may have felt provoked because Barco had ostentatiously celebrated Enzo Fernández’s equalizer right in front of the English bench.

Bellingham: “I’m sorry”

Later, Bellingham didn’t talk about the incident after the final whistle, but instead made his immense disappointment clear. “This is so devastating. I wanted to be part of the English squad that finally made it, that finally crossed the finish line. To be standing here and telling the fans the same things they’ve probably been hearing for years and years—that’s really devastating. I’m sorry,” said the 23-year-old Real Madrid player.

Even during the match—which defending champion Argentina ultimately won 2–1—there were repeated heated confrontations. The first half, in particular, was marked by numerous fouls, verbal exchanges, and several scuffles.

Is Jude Bellingham okay in the head? pic.twitter.com/ToRu0Hh5gd — Mod (@CFCMods) July 15, 2026

You might also be interested in this

01:04 «Wieder das gleiche England!» – Die pure Enttäuschung nach dem WM-Aus