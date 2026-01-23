In their second World Cup group stage match, England and Ghana played to a 0-0 draw. Both teams thus missed the chance to advance to the knockout stage early.

After England’s high-scoring first World Cup match, which ended in a 4–2 victory over Croatia, the English had to settle for a scoreless draw against Ghana in their second World Cup match.

This was despite the fact that England nearly scored the go-ahead goal five minutes before the final whistle. First, Nico O’Reilly hit the crossbar, then Harry Kane’s follow-up shot sailed just a few meters wide of the goal. And so the score remained 0–0.

It was a draw that Ghana and its defense fought hard to secure. Throughout the match, England had about 80 percent possession. But because Ghana’s defense stood compact, allowed only a few scoring chances, and Thomas Tuchel’s team lacked that final bit of determination, England managed only a few truly dangerous shots on goal.

When they did arise, Benjamin Asare was there to make the save each time. Lawrence Ati Zigi, the starting goalkeeper for FC St. Gallen and the Ghanaian national team, watched the match from the bench. He had to be substituted at halftime of the first World Cup group stage match due to injury.

Despite the 0-0 draw, both teams now have four points each and stand a good chance of advancing to the knockout stage. To wrap up the World Cup group stage, England will face Panama late Saturday evening Swiss time, while Ghana will take on Croatia.