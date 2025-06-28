  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

U21 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP England U21 European champions again

SDA

28.6.2025 - 23:53

The England players celebrate winning the U21 European Championships
The England players celebrate winning the U21 European Championships
Keystone

England successfully defend their title at the U21 European Championships in Slovakia. Coach Lee Carsley's team won the final in Bratislava against Germany 3:2 after extra time, thanks in part to luck.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 23:53

The winning goal in front of 19,153 spectators was scored by Marseille striker Jonathan Rowe with a header.

The Germans had come back from 2-0 down before extra time. They were unlucky in second-half stoppage time when a shot from Paul Nebel, who had made it 2-2 (61'), rebounded off the crossbar. In the 121st minute, substitute Merlin Röhl also failed to hit the crossbar with a volley from just under 16 meters.

Before England, the last time Spain successfully defended their title at a European Under-21 Championship was in 2013. This is England's fourth European Championship title at this level after 1982, 1984 and 2023. The record winners are Italy and Spain with five titles each.

More from the department

Spectacular final. England beat Germany in extra time to become European U21 champions

Spectacular finalEngland beat Germany in extra time to become European U21 champions

Victory after extra time. Palmeiras beat Botafogo to become first Club World Cup quarter-finalists

Victory after extra timePalmeiras beat Botafogo to become first Club World Cup quarter-finalists

Transfer ticker. Prominent new team-mate for Swiss trio: Pogba signs for Monaco

Transfer tickerProminent new team-mate for Swiss trio: Pogba signs for Monaco