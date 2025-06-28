England successfully defend their title at the U21 European Championships in Slovakia. Coach Lee Carsley's team won the final in Bratislava against Germany 3:2 after extra time, thanks in part to luck.
The winning goal in front of 19,153 spectators was scored by Marseille striker Jonathan Rowe with a header.
The Germans had come back from 2-0 down before extra time. They were unlucky in second-half stoppage time when a shot from Paul Nebel, who had made it 2-2 (61'), rebounded off the crossbar. In the 121st minute, substitute Merlin Röhl also failed to hit the crossbar with a volley from just under 16 meters.
Before England, the last time Spain successfully defended their title at a European Under-21 Championship was in 2013. This is England's fourth European Championship title at this level after 1982, 1984 and 2023. The record winners are Italy and Spain with five titles each.