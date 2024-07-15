International press coverage of the European Championship final - Gallery Spain crowned record European champions. Image: dpa Harry Kane's England will once again fail to win the European Championship title. Image: dpa International press coverage of the European Championship final - Gallery Spain crowned record European champions. Image: dpa Harry Kane's England will once again fail to win the European Championship title. Image: dpa

Spain are the record European champions. The 2:1 win over England in the final in Berlin is Spain's fourth European Championship title. That's what the media say.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you "Kings of Europe again", headlines the Spanish newspaper "AS" after Spain's 2:1 victory over England in the European Championship final.

The English media also paid tribute to the Spaniards. "The Guardian writes of a "magnificent performance" by the newly crowned European champions.

Other media write that football is now finding a new home. Show more

Once again, nothing for England at the European Championships. The Three Lions lost 2:1 (0:0) to Spain in the final in Berlin. The Iberians win their fourth European Championship title. This is what the international media wrote about the final.

Spain:

"AS":"Kings of Europe again."

"Marca": "The fourth is already here. We are European champions again."

"Mundo Deportivo:"Champions! Spain are crowned and win their fourth European Championship title. La Roja are deserved European champions and usher in a new era of football."

"Sport": "Spain has won the European crown for the fourth time. And surpassed Germany."

"La Vanguardia":"Spain wins the European Championship title and is the invincible team. It has taken a decade for Spanish football to produce another golden generation. After just over ten years, a blink of an eye in top-level sport, the national team has once again inspired an entire country."

England:

"The Mirror:'So close ... and yet so far away. England lose the European Championship in the final minutes of the historic final."

"The Times": "Spain strike late and break England's hearts. One more thing - the message Gareth Southgate shouted after the semi-final remains frozen in time, a brief summary of England's pain. One more win. One more tournament. That's what England need to continue to end the wait and finally win something. They've fallen at the final hurdle again. If we're honest, we need more quality and also more ambition. They didn't play well enough and didn't risk enough to deserve more."

"Independent":"Oh no, not again! Heartbreak for England as they fall at the final hurdle again."

"The Sun": "Three Lions suffer heartbreak again - Southgate and his heroes fall at the final hurdle."

"The Guardian": "If football is coming home, it's because this final belonged to Spain. A record fourth European Championship title was the reward for a magnificent performance in Berlin, even if it briefly looked as if England would pull off another illogical escape."

Germany:

"FAZ":"Spanish playfulness and English drama - In front of Prince William's eyes, England's national team fights its way back into the European Championship final after falling behind."

"Focus":"Spain hits England right in the heart just before the end and are European champions."

"Spiegel":"Football finds a new home" - "England wanted to bring football home, it feels more at home in Spain: 'La Roja' with young star Lamine Yamal crowns itself the record winner. Rodri gets injured and is honored, England relives the trauma of 2021."

"Bild":"What a triumph! Spain become European champions for the fourth time after 1964, 2008 and 2012. And England? Missing out on the European final for the second time in a row after losing the 2021 final to Italy."

Italy:

"La Gazzetta dello Sport":"Spain on the roof of Europe. Williams and Oyarzabal end the English dream. England's curse continues. 'It's coming home' - and how. Está volviendo a casa. Spain are European champions for the fourth time."

"Corriere della Sera":"The night in Berlin is Spain's with Nico Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal and Luis de la Fuente, who has created an armored cruiser in a year. Another disappointment for England."

"Tuttosport":"Record triumph: Spain are European champions for the fourth time. England lose their second European Championship final in a row and Harry Kane's curse continues: he has to keep waiting to lift the first trophy of his career."

Austria:

"Krone":"Spain wins European Championship title! England in the valley of tears. With the fourth European Championship title in total, "La Roja" is now the sole record holder. England, on the other hand, failed to reach the final for the second time in a row. The title curse continues and plunges the country into a new football tragedy."

"Kurier":"England's dream shattered again: Spain claim historic European Championship triumph. Spain are European champions for the fourth time after a dominant final against the usually passive English. The decision was only made a few minutes before the end."

"Der Standard":"Spain are European champions: Oyarzabal dashes England's hopes in the final. The Furia Roja earn the title with seven wins."

Switzerland:

"Blick":"The Spanish coronation after a perfect tournament. Seven games, seven wins - Spain are the 2024 European champions."

"Tagesanzeiger":"Spaniards win their fourth European Championship title and are the sole record winners. After 1964, 2008 and 2012, the Spaniards win their fourth European Championship title. The decisive goal in the final against England comes just before the end."

