England's Keira Walsh (left) wants to take revenge on Mariona Caldentey and the Spaniards for losing the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday Keystone

The 2023 World Cup final will be replayed in Basel on Sunday, with European champions England looking to defend their title and world champions Spain aiming to take Europe's crown for the first time.

As in the men's final a year ago, Spain and England will also duel for the European Championship title in the women's final. The two names were repeatedly mentioned in the run-up to the tournament when it came to naming the favorites for the title. It is no surprise that the two nations will now face each other in the final.

Spain convincing

The Spanish have fully lived up to their role as the biggest tournament favorites so far. Montse Tomé's team strolled through the group stage with three wins and a goal difference of 14:3. The Iberians were not to be deterred in the quarter-finals either and mastered the unpleasant task of knocking the hosts out of the tournament with ease. Spain faced their first real test in the semi-finals. The world champions struggled against the physically strong Germans. Only a stroke of genius from world footballer Aitana Bonmati redeemed the favorites in extra time.

The English team has not yet covered itself in glory at this tournament. And yet the defending champions are back in the final. The opening defeat against France was followed by two convincing performances against the Netherlands and Wales. In the knockout round, however, the team led by head coach Sarina Wiegman again ran into problems. They were knocked out against Sweden in the quarter-finals and Italy in the semi-finals.

England with morale

The Lionesses pulled their heads out of the noose on both occasions. Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly were responsible for the turnaround in both games. Agyemang, who is only 19 years old, saved her team into extra time after coming on as a substitute - against Italy, she equalized in the 96th minute. Kelly set up the equalizer against Sweden and took responsibility from the spot against Italy one minute before the end of extra time.

In the final against Spain, however, England will have to show a different face and shed their lethargic phases if they want to successfully defend their title. Otherwise, it could be the third bitter disappointment against Spain in two years for the English FA after losing the 2023 World Cup final and the men's European Championship final last year. The Spaniards, for their part, will be aiming to win Europe's crown for the first time after winning the World Cup.