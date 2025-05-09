England could be represented by six teams in the Champions League next season. dpa

Last year, Serie A and the Bundesliga won one of the two extra places in the top flight. This time, England is at the top.

DPA dpa

For the first time in the history of the Champions League, England will have six participants next season, making it a novelty. In addition to the four guaranteed starting places, the Premier League has already secured a further participant, as England is definitely one of the two most successful nations in the current European competitions.

Last year, Germany and Italy took the two extra starting places. However, the Bundesliga is only in fourth place this year and can no longer improve its position after all the German clubs were eliminated. Spain, in second place, has the best chance of gaining another extra starting place.

Sixth place thanks to Europa League victory

England also gained another starting place via the Europa League. The Europa League winner automatically qualifies for the top flight. On Thursday evening, Manchester United and Tottenham qualified for the final, who are 15th and 16th in the English league, also far away from the Champions League starting places.

Even a seventh place would have been possible if Aston Villa had won the Champions League. However, the club from Birmingham, currently seventh in England, was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal FC, the only English semi-finalist in the top flight, should have qualified anyway as the current runners-up in the Premier League.