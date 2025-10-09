  1. Residential Customers
Test international England without conceding a goal for the third time in a row

9.10.2025 - 23:08

A clear victory in the brotherly duel: Ollie Watkins and his team-mates celebrate one of the three goals against Wales at Wembley
A clear victory in the brotherly duel: Ollie Watkins and his team-mates celebrate one of the three goals against Wales at Wembley
England's national team is getting better and better under its German coach Thomas Tuchel.

09.10.2025, 23:08

In a test match, the "Three Lions" dispatched Wales 3:0. Morgan Rogers (3rd minute), Ollie Watkins (11th) and Bukayo Saka (20th) made everything clear before the break against the neighbors from the island.

It was the England side's third successive win without conceding a goal. Bayern goalscorer Harry Kane did not even play. The captain, who had recently complained of ankle problems, was rested and watched the game from the bench.

