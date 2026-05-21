England's FA is now also investigating Southampton FC Keystone

The espionage affair surrounding Southampton FC continues to unfold. England's Football Association (FA) is also launching an investigation. It is examining whether further charges will be brought.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An independent commission of the English Football League (EFL) had previously excluded the club from the Championship play-offs due to the so-called "Spygate" affair and punished it with a four-point deduction for the coming season.

Southampton's appeal against the sanctions was rejected on Wednesday evening. Instead, Middlesbrough FC, who were eliminated by Southampton in the semi-final, will now contest the play-off final against Hull City for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton have confessed to watching training sessions of Middlesbrough, Oxford United and Ipswich Town - which amounts to a breach of EFL regulations. According to coach Tonda Eckert, all incidents took place in December. The future of the 33-year-old German is uncertain.

Southampton club president Phil Parsons described the punishment as "obviously disproportionate". By being excluded from the play-offs, the Saints are losing out on potential additional revenue amounting to the equivalent of around 215 million francs due to the loss of a chance of promotion.

According to media reports, some of Southampton's players are considering legal action against their own club. After relegation from the Premier League a year ago, parts of the squad had accepted salary cuts of up to 40 percent, which would have been reversed if the club had been promoted again. A promotion bonus of around 160,000 francs is also said to be at stake.