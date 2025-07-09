Will the Dutch goal machine also score against England? Vivianne Miedema could spoil her girlfriend Beth Mead's European Championships Keystone

England are already under pressure against the Netherlands at the Women's European Championship. Vivianne Miedema, of all people, the partner of England striker Beth Mead, could knock the "Lionesses" out of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two attacking players Miedema and Mead have been a couple since 2022, when they played together at Arsenal. While Mead won the Champions League with Swiss captain Lia Wälti's team in May, Miedema left the Londoners for Manchester City last year.

In the Netherlands' 3-0 opening win over Wales, Oranje captain Miedema scored her 100th international goal. If her team pulls off a surprise on Wednesday (18:00 in Zurich), it could be the end of the line for the highly-rated English team after their opening defeat to France (1-2). "It's a game we have to win," said Mead.

No gifts

Mead cannot expect any gifts from her partner. The 28-year-old Miedema is the record goalscorer in the English Women's Super League. During the European Championship, the two will be in regular contact, Mead revealed. "But when it gets closer to our matches, we no longer talk about football in any way." Rather about their dog Myle. The cocker spaniel has his own Instagram account and became a minor celebrity at the England women's preparation camp. However, Myle was not allowed to travel to Switzerland.

England hope that Mead will not be able to replace the dog sitter after the group stage. Never before since the tournament format was introduced have the defending European champions been eliminated in the preliminary round. "We have to improve," said team boss Sarina Wiegman, who has a lot at stake against her home country. The 55-year-old has led both the Netherlands and England to the European Championship title. The 2-1 defeat against France was the first defeat of her coaching career at the finals.

France lack a must-win

In the second match of the day, France have the opportunity to book their quarter-final ticket early against Wales (21:00 in St. Gallen). France, who are still searching for their first title at international level, have won all four head-to-head meetings so far, with a goal difference of 12:2. A second win in the second group game would put the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists through to the quarter-finals.