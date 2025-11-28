Young Boys fans caused a scandal on Thursday evening during the Europa League match at Aston Villa. The English press reacts indignantly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Europa League match between Aston Villa and YB, there was serious rioting in the visitors' sector, in which a player was injured by a cup being thrown.

The English media strongly condemned the behavior of the 1,200 YB fans who had traveled with them and recalled previous incidents involving UEFA sanctions.

Swiss media also clearly criticized the violence and demanded that YB take measures against its own fans. Show more

Donyell Malen scores a brace to give Aston Villa a 2-1 win over YB in the Europa League. However, the Dutchman made the headlines in England on Friday not because of his strong performance, but because of a laceration he sustained after a cup was thrown from the visitors' sector.

After Malen's second goal, the situation in the YB fan block escalated even more. The Bernese supporters got into a wild brawl with the police.

The following day, the English press hit the YB fans with clear words: "The behavior of the 1,200 or so fans was intolerable," wrote the Daily Mail, for example, recalling that the "supposedly harmless Young Boys" had already been fined five times by UEFA for rioting since 2020.

"Villa shock: Donyell Malen has a bloody gash on his head after sick Young Boys fans pelted the Aston Villa star with objects after his goal", The Sun reports, while Sportbible writes: "All hell broke loose in the away end. YB must expect a heavy fine."

"Chaos damages the club's reputation"

The Swiss media also took the Young Boys supporters to task. First and foremost the "Berner Zeitung", which is clear in a commentary. There is talk of "YB chauvinists" and a "scandal". The newspaper also recalls the riots surrounding the Cup match in Aarau in September, where several people were injured.

"The Bernese hooligans are damaging the club's reputation and standing. YB looks on and condemns, but now the Bernese must act," demands the "Berner Zeitung". Blick" also speaks of a "major scandal". "This escalation is completely intolerable. Just like YB's justifications that the police are partly to blame. YB should fundamentally think about its fans."

