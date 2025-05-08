Tottenham could still make it to the next Champions League via a roundabout route Keystone

The Europa League is heading towards an English final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. In the Conference League, Chelsea are on the verge of reaching the final. The decisions are live on blue Sport today.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Manchester United go into Thursday's semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford with a comfortable 3-0 lead. Tottenham Hotspur defend a 3-1 home win at surprise team Bodö/Glimt. Both English clubs will be looking for a conciliatory end to a disastrous season.

Bodö very strong at home

However, Spurs will have to be on their guard when they travel north of the Arctic Circle. Bodö have already beaten Porto, Besiktas Istanbul, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Twente Enschede, Olympiakos Piraeus and Lazio Rome on the artificial turf of the 8,000-capacity Aspmyra Stadium this season.

The team from the small town of Bodö, which has a population of less than 50,000, has thus become the first Norwegian club to reach a European Cup semi-final. "It's clear that we have to perform at the very highest level," says captain Ulrik Saltnes, hoping that the success story is not yet over.

The Champions League beckons

For Tottenham, who are only 16th in the Premier League, and Manchester United (15th), there is still a chance to get a ticket for next season's Champions League with a triumph in the second most important European Cup competition. The final will take place on May 21 in Bilbao.

An English club is also still in the title race in the Conference League. After their 4:1 away win at Djurgarden Stockholm, Chelsea will have little chance of advancing to the final in Wroclaw on May 28. In the second semi-final, Fiorentina will be looking to make up for their 2-1 defeat to Betis Sevilla a week ago.

All matches can be seen on blue Sport, with kick-off at 21:00 everywhere.