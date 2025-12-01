A court in Birmingham, England, has sentenced three YB fans to a five-year stadium ban. They must also pay fines totaling the equivalent of CHF 1700.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the competent judicial authority on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Previously, a 36-year-old YB fan had already been sentenced to two months in prison. The background to this is the riots at Aston Villa's stadium during last week's Europa League match.

After the 36-year-old, three other men, aged 18, 24 and 38, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday afternoon. They were released from custody after the hearing, the court announced.

The so-called Football Banning Order (FBO) is a type of official stadium ban that is not imposed by a club, but by the court at the request of the police or public prosecutor's office. It prohibits a person from attending certain football matches or being in the vicinity of the stadium.

The FBO is applied if someone has been involved in violence or unrest or if there is a risk that they could do so in the future. The court in Birmingham also referred to this passage in its reasoning.

A total of eight Bern fans were arrested. It is not known whether charges were brought in four cases. According to the police, YB fans attacked a police officer and threw stadium seats, beer cups and coins in the direction of opposing players and security staff.

BSC YB announced after the match that it wanted to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the events.