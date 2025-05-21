  1. Residential Customers
Incredible story English footballer suffers heart attack, plays on and scores the winning goal

dpa

21.5.2025 - 21:30

Sam Hutchinson suffered a heart attack - during the game.
Sam Hutchinson suffered a heart attack - during the game.
imago

An English footballer suffers a heart attack during a match - without realizing it. He continues to play, scores the winning goal and is taken to hospital much later.

DPA

21.05.2025, 21:30

21.05.2025, 21:50

The English professional footballer Sam Hutchinson claims to have suffered a heart attack during a match. However, the 35-year-old from AFC Wimbledon didn't notice it at first, or at least not enough - he continued to play and even scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute. Wimbledon won 1-0 at Grimsby Town and secured fifth place in the play-offs in England's third-highest division.

He felt pain, Hutchinson said in an interview with his club about the incident at the beginning of May. And his wife said that he did not look healthy immediately after the game. When the adrenaline wore off on the team bus, he noticed the pain in his chest even more clearly. From there he went straight to hospital.

Hutchinson also talks about his future career

"They told me that I had had a heart attack. I was in hospital for five days and was examined," said Hutchinson. The 35-year-old was later given a stent, a metal or plastic tube for a narrowed or blocked vessel, by a specialist in London. "I am now on the road to recovery," said Hutchinson. According to the doctors, playing football is not a problem. He suffered the heart attack in the 6th minute.

