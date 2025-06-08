Thomas Tuchel gives instructions - but fails to implement them. Keystone

For a long time, England had much more trouble than expected with the football amateurs from Andorra. Although there was a win in the end, it did not make the German coach happy - and the English press even less so.

Coach Thomas Tuchel was not sparing in his criticism of his team after England's flattering 1-0 win against football dwarfs Andorra(highlights). "I think we lacked the seriousness and urgency needed in a World Cup qualifier," said the 51-year-old: "The last 20 minutes worried me the most because I didn't like our attitude at the end of the game."

Bayern striker Harry Kane had saved the Three Lions from embarrassment against the 173rd-ranked team in the world with his goal in Barcelona on Saturday. "I think we played with fire," said Tuchel: "I didn't like the attitude at the end. I didn't like the body language. It wasn't what the occasion needed." The German head coach announced an analysis with his team.

Tuchel's team had far more possession against Andorra's amateurs led by Pau Babot from German fifth-division club Hanauer SC and were clearly superior, but struggled enormously in front of goal. With three wins from three games, England are nevertheless on course for next year's finals at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup. The narrow success means that Tuchel, former coach of FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, remains unbeaten in his third match and without conceding a goal.

England's media: "Embarrassing" and "terrible"

Nevertheless, the English daily newspaper "The Sun" wrote after the 1:0 of "one of the most embarrassing results in their history" for England's footballers. The Mirror said that Tuchel was facing "a new dilemma after Andorra's dreadful performance". And Ireland's former captain Roy Keane said as a pundit on ITV: "It looked like some of the players were bored in the last half hour. They should be scoring more goals instead and impressing the new coach."