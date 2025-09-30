The English are merciless, but they also have a sense of humor. After 7 games, new Liverpool player Florian Wirtz is already getting his comeuppance. KEYSTONE

Liverpool shelled out around 150 million euros for Florian Wirtz. Hopes for the German were high, patience minimal. After seven games with zero goals and zero assists, he is already being mocked as "007".

Michael Wegmann

In Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz was the creative engine. 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games made him a key player and title hero. Liverpool shelled out around 140 million euros for the German, with expectations even higher than the transfer fee.

But Wirtz does not seem to have arrived yet. After seven games, he has scored zero goals and made zero assists. The English press are already derisively referring to him as "007" - seven games, zero impact.

England legend Rooney also criticizes Wirtz

England legend Wayne Rooney also spoke to the BBC and criticized Wirtz. He doubted that Wirtz could cope with the toughness and pace of the Premier League. Experts also see a problem with his position on the pitch. Instead of playing in the center, he is often deployed on the wing. There he seems inhibited and does not develop as he should.

Coach Arne Slot defends his protégé. He praises Wirtz's mental strength and calls for patience. According to Slot, the Premier League takes some getting used to. But the patience of the fans and especially the media is limited. For a record transfer, they expect goals, assists and game-changing moments. Wirtz must deliver soon - otherwise the dream start threatens to turn into a nightmare.

The Reds are currently doing brilliantly. Under Arne Slot, the team is top of the Premier League table and has started the Champions League with a win. It is precisely because Liverpool are performing so strongly that Wirtz's performance is all the more significant - he is the only major new signing who has yet to shine.

Today at Galatasaray Istanbul, Wirtz will try to shut the mouths of Rooney and all the critics. With goals and assists. If he doesn't succeed, the German will be rid of the derisive nickname "007", but not the malice.

You might also be interested in this