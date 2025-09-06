France international Grace Geyoro cost a lot - but is not a record transfer in women's football, according to the London City Lionesses Keystone

England's newly promoted London City Lionesses have announced that they will not be making the next record transfer in women's football.

British media had previously reported that the Lionesses had signed France international Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of 1.4 million pounds (around 1.61 million euros).

That would have been a record. However, investor Michele Kang's club, who have just been promoted to the Women's Super League, confirmed the transfer but denied the reports about the amount of the transfer fee. "I suspect that these figures are more likely to be propagated by the other side," managing director Martin Semmens told sports radio station talkSPORT. "It's a big deal around the one million pound mark, but not a world record."

Lizbeth Ovalle is still considered a record transfer. US club Orlando Pride spent around 1.29 million euros on the 28-year-old midfielder in August. The Mexican international moved from her home club UANL Tigres to the US professional league NWSL.