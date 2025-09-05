  1. Residential Customers
Grace Geyoro English rising star makes record transfer in women's football

SDA

5.9.2025 - 14:20

Grace Geyoro joins the London City Lionesses from Paris Saint-Germain
Keystone

Having barely arrived in England's elite league, the London City Lionesses have made a record transfer.

Keystone-SDA

05.09.2025, 14:20

05.09.2025, 14:43

The promoted Women's Super League side have signed France international Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain. According to the BBC and Sky Sports, investor Michele Kang's club will transfer 1.4 million pounds (around 1.61 million euros) as a transfer fee.

The 28-year-old midfielder would thus become the most expensive transfer in women's football, after the American club Orlando Pride spent around 1.29 million euros on the signing of Mexican Lizbeth Ovalle in August.

In addition to Geyoro and Ovalle, Canada's international striker Olivia Smith (from Liverpool to Arsenal) and the American Naomi Girma (from San Diego Wave to Chelsea) also switched clubs for millions of euros this year.

