Before the final of the Women's European Championship between Spain and England, Keira Walsh has to justify her team's style of play. There is complete unanimity among the Spaniards.

No recognizable playing philosophy, almost eliminated twice, only lucky to reach the final: despite reaching the final, England's women faced criticism ahead of their clash with Spain (Sunday, 18:00, in Basel). Criticism that Keira Walsh firmly refuted on the sidelines of the defending champions' camp in Opfikon, Zurich.

"It may look chaotic, but it doesn't feel that way to us," said the 28-year-old midfielder from coach Sarina Wiegman's team. Moments like the equalizer in the 96th minute in the semi-final against Italy? You create them yourself, "through belief, determination and self-confidence". She doesn't think that Michelle Agyemang is only standing in the penalty area and scoring goals by luck, says Walsh. "It's not luck that players hit crosses into the penalty area. It's well thought out and targeted."

The Spaniards, who are also favorites on Sunday, do not know disruptive fire like this. Supported by a lot of encouragement from home, the world champions were able to prepare for the final game in peace and quiet at their camp in Lausanne. "We are reaching this final in perfect mental condition. Of course, the positive news boosts our spirit. And of course it helps that we're such a great group. We're having a good time and enjoying every day," said Esther Gonzalez, for example, who leads the scoring charts with four goals.

The possible line-ups:

England - Spain

Sunday, 18.00 hrs. - Basel. - Refereed by Frappart (FRA).

England: Hampton; Bronze, Carter, Williamson, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Russo, Hemp.

Spain: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Mendez, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina.