Servette is once again relying on a sports director: John Williams. Imago

Almost a year after the departure of René Weiler, Servette has appointed a new sporting director. Englishman John Williams joins the Geneva club from French second division side Amiens.

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Williams will take up his new post with immediate effect and will work closely with the club's sports commission in an initial phase, as Servette announced in a press release. The commission around Alain Geiger was installed last May after the separation from Weiler.

Servette's disappointing current season, with the club currently in 8th place in the Super League, led to the reorganization. Williams, a football expert who has spent the last twelve years as head of sport at Amiens, is at the heart of the process. The 50-year-old from Liverpool, who has also worked as a player agent, led the Northern French side from the third-highest to the highest league. Amiens played in Ligue 1 from 2017 to 2020.

This season, the current second division team is in acute danger of relegation. Williams has recently come under pressure from fans due to some unsatisfactory transfers. However, the club stated in a communiqué published on Thursday: "Through his commitment and vision, he has contributed to the development and structuring of the club."