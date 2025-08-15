National team star Eray Cömert talks to blue Sport ahead of the start of the season in Spain about his chances under the new coach in Valencia and his hopes for the upcoming La Liga season.

After a one-year loan at Valladolid, Eray Cömert has returned to Valencia FC for the new season - with clear intentions: The Swiss wants to establish himself as a regular for the "Blanquinegros".

In an interview with blue Sport, the 27-year-old reveals that he believes he has a good chance: "I'm returning with a lot of motivation. I knew that the cards would be reshuffled this summer when I returned from loan."

New coach, new luck?

The reason: a breath of fresh air has been blowing in Valencia since last winter. Carlos Corberán took over on the touchline and breathed new life into the team after a miserable first half of the 2024/25 season. Cömert did not play a role due to his loan, but wants to help out in the coming season.

"When I left back then, the coach was the main reason because he was planning without me," reveals Cömert and is confident under the new management: "Let's see what happens. The preparation went well, I got a lot of playing time."

Eray Cömert is optimistic about the new season. IMAGO/Maximilian Koch

Now he's waiting for his chance, says Cömert. "I don't know whether that will be right from the start in the first game. But I know that I'll take my chance when I get it. And then I won't let it go."

However, everything is not in his hands, the Swiss knows - after all, despite Cömert's return in the summer, Corberán wanted a new central defender, whereupon Valencia called Mallorca and signed defender José Copete.

Filip Ugrinic as new team-mate

The Spaniards also strengthened their midfield and transferred 4 million euros to YB for the signing of Filip Ugrinic. Cömert was of course particularly pleased.

"That's good, we can speak a bit of Swiss German together," laughs Cömert. "Filip is a good guy, I help him wherever I can so that he can adapt as quickly as possible. Of course, it's nice to have a Swiss player in the team."

Find out what else Cömert has to say about his new team-mate and the start of the season in the Spanish league in the video above.

