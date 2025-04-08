Nerves are on edge at LaLiga bottom team Real Valladolid. On Sunday, there were even scuffles on the bench. At the last moment, national team defender Eray Cömert is able to prevent worse.

Jan Arnet

Real Valladolid are bottom of LaLiga and on the brink of relegation.

While their 22nd defeat of the season looms against Getafe on Sunday, team-mates Juanmi Latasa and Luis Pérez clash on the substitutes' bench.

The Swiss Eray Cömert intervenes and is able to prevent worse. Latasa and Pérez have since apologized, but must now expect consequences. Show more

With just 16 points after 30 matchdays, Real Valladolid are bottom of the Spanish LaLiga. The last win for the northern Spaniards came on January 11, and since then Valladolid have picked up just a single point in eleven games.

The next thrashing will come on Sunday against Getafe. Valladolid were already 3-0 down at the break. In the second half, a scene off the pitch caused a stir: Juanmi Latasa and Luis Pérez come to blows on the bench.

It was the 67th minute when ex-Real Madrid youngster Latasa - who had just been substituted - apparently made a comment that really upset Pérez. The latter tried to get at his team-mate, even punching him in the arm, before Eray Cömert intervened and held Pérez back.

The national team defender, who has also been substituted and is sitting between the two brawlers, is able to calm Pérez down. The angry defender disappears into the dressing room shortly afterwards. The game ultimately ends with a 4-0 defeat for Valladolid.

Latasa and Pérez apologize

The day after the game, Latasa and Pérez show their remorse. In a joint statement, they apologized to their team-mates, the club and the fans. "No sporting situation and no frustration justify the loss of respect", they wrote in a statement published on social media.

Real Valladolid previously condemned the behavior of its players in the strongest terms, stating: "The frustration that the sporting situation is causing us all must be transformed into more commitment, a better attitude and better performance, never into division and confrontation."

The club announces disciplinary measures. Latasa and Pérez declare that they will accept the consequences without argument.